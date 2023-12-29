Kenya: Nairobi County Extends Land Rate Penalty Waiver Deadline to January 31 to Boost Compliance

Nairobi — Nairobi County has extended the waiver on penalties for land rates, a move aimed at improving compliance and increasing revenue for the devolved unit.

Governor Sakaja Johnson announced the extension, pushing the deadline from December 31 to January 31, 2024.

"The waiver on interest and penalties for land rates has been extended until January 31, 2024. Take advantage of the 100% waiver and regularize the status of your property. Enforcement action for defaulters will commence in February," he announced on his social media platform.

Sakaja encouraged parties to make payments through the county's official bank accounts or by using a USSD code, *647#.

Failure to clear outstanding arrears will result in public auctions and legal actions to enable the county government to recover its dues.