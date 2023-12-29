Uganda: First Lady in Isolation At Rwakyitura After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Rwakyitura, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that First Lady Janet Museveni is self-isolating at home after a positive test for COVID-19. The tests were done after she reportedly felt weak, with headache and irritation in the throat.

"On Christmas day, after a family lunch, Maama Janet started feeling kukarakaatwa (sandy feeling) in the throat. We did a Rapid Corona test, which was negative. However, we sent another sample to Mbarara for PCR test and it came back Positive," the President said on twitter (X).

He also confirmed that tests on him had turned negative.

He added that, "We, therefore, decided for Maama to self- isolate in one of the houses at Rwakyitura while I continue with the programmes that we had arranged but not ones where Maama was involved. That is why we could not go to Kyenkwanzi or to Hon. Kaboyo's function."

Museveni early in the week met Sudan's RSF commander General Daglo and will meet other guests and the Kiruhuura- Kazo Dairy Farmers on the 2nd of January.

"What is of interest is how I remained negative in spite of being with Maama all these days- sharing the room, the air- conditioned car to Entebbe and back to Nakasero. Was it because I am emponoka (survivor) of Corona of last May? Maama is now a first time corona warrior. She is doing well."