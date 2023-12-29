Angola: New General Labor Law Already Published in the Official Gazette

Luanda — The new General Labor Law is already published in the Official Gazette, in Series I - No. 245, of December 27, 2023, after its promulgation on the 11th of this month.

The document sets a period of 90 days after its publication for entry into force.

The Law aims, essentially, to reprise a set of rules that were repealed with Law No. 2/2000, of 11 February, in order to create a greater balance in the defence of the interests of workers and employers and to strengthen harmony in labour relations.

The General Labour Law reinstates the employment contract for an indefinite period as a rule and unequivocally assumes the employment contract as the only form of constitution of legal-labour relations.

Among the novelties of the document are also the complementary maternity leave, from three months to four months optional.

It also includes the extension of disciplinary measures, the mobility of workers within the same group of companies and teleworking as well.

The Act redefines special employment contracts, with a focus on teleworking and sports employment contracts, as well as including greater flexibility in the organization and duration of work, with emphasis on the student worker's duty hours.

The Law also assumes the responsibility of the social protection management entity (INSS) to guarantee the payment of sickness or accident benefits of workers who fall into the disability regime.

It also clarifies the causes of unlawful dismissals and their consequences, as well as the reconfiguration of the criterion for determining compensation.

With the amendment of the section devoted specifically to women workers, gender equality and non-discrimination are enshrined, with the introduction of supplementary maternity leave and social protection against dismissal for objective reasons.

Also noteworthy is the introduction of personality rights in the proposal, especially freedom of expression and opinion, physical and moral integrity, privacy and protection of personal data.

The Draft General Labor Law is systematized in 322 articles, 11 chapters, 46 sections, 25 subsections, 2 divisions and 5 subdivisions. ANM/ART/DOJ