Angola: National Police in Cunene Foil Over Three Thousand Border Violation Attempts

Ondjiva — The Border Guard Police (PGF) in the southern province of Cunene foiled, during the current year, 3 619 violation attempts on the border between Angola and the Republic of Namibia, ANGOP learned this Thursday.

The information was provided by the commander of the PGF in Cunene, Commissioner António Ribeiro, adding that, compared to the previous year, there was a decrease of 1,937 cases.

According to the commissioner, attempted violations occurred most prominently at landmarks 5, 7, 19 and 22, where there were also cases of attempted tax evasion, smuggling of fuel and alcoholic beverages, drug trafficking and of hunting weapons.

He made it known that during the year about 215 citizens were expelled from the country for illegal stay and 34 others returned to their respective countries after serving sentences.

Regarding migratory acts, he highlighted the issuance of 358 ordinary passports, 4,060 safe-conduct passes and 20,603 crossing passes for resident border citizens.

He reported that currently 603 foreign citizens are controlled in Cunene, 445 with work visas, 72 residents, 56 with temporary stay visas, 23 serving sentences and 7 detained.

The province of Cunene shares 460 kilometers of border with Namibia.

