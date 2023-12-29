Angola: National Championship - 1º De Agosto Beat Interclube

Luanda — 1º de Agosto beat Interclube this Thursday, by 101-88, in the first round of the second leg of the men's senior national basketball championship, played at the Victorino Cunha pavilion, in Luanda.

At half-time, the "military squad" (1º de Agosto's nick name) were already beating the "police team" by 52-43.

In the match, the player Elcane Paca (1º de Agosto) and Paulo Barros (Interclube), both were the top scorers, with 20 points each.

Still in the same round, Petro de Luanda defeated Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA), by 119-74 and Inter B beat Akira Academy (61-51).

The Clube de Formação desportivo Kwanza also lost to the Jesus Cristo Basketball team, by 88-97, and Casa Pessoal do Porto de Lobito beat Petro B, by 89-73.

Standing:

01 - Petro de Luanda - 23 points

02 - Vila Clotilde - 21

03 - Interclube - 21

04 - Casa do Pessoal do Porto do Lobito - 21

05 - 1º Agosto - 20

06 Petro B - 17

07 Inter B - 17

08 Jesus Cristo Basketball - 16

09 ASA - 14

10 Clube dos Amigos do Basquetebol de Benguela - 13

11 Akira Academy - 11

12 Clube de Formação Desportiva Kwanza - 11

