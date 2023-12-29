Angola: More Than Ten Thousand Illegal Foreigners Expelled From Cabinda

Cabinda — A Total of 10,861 illegal foreign citizens, who resided in an irregular migratory situation in the province of Cabinda, were expelled to their countries during the current year.

Of this number, 96% are citizens of the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), followed by Congolese from Brazzaville and West Africans.

The police commander in Cabinda, commissioner Francisco Notícia, said, this Wednesday, in his annual report that this number tends to decrease, without providing comparative data to the previous period, highlighting that it is the result of joint operational actions by the defence forces and security in combating illegal immigration and border violations of illegal foreigners who at all costs try to reach the cities and towns of the province.

He also highlighted that, during the year, coordinated actions were also carried out to raise awareness among the foreign population, through the dissemination of informative booklets that allowed 8,900 illegal foreigners from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo to voluntarily leave the province.

Francisco Noticia referred to the perpetrators of this evil, indicating that they are not only people with low economic conditions, but also individuals from various social strata, who act as reception committees and shelters for illegals for profit, defying the assumptions of Law 2/07 of August 31st, on the Legal Regime of Foreigners in the national territory.

To stop this flow, Francisco Noticia urged its personnel, especially from the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) and the Border Guard Police, (PGF), to commit to combating illegal immigration.

"We have to be a constant with an irreversible and exemplary attitude in the fight against illegal immigration", he urged.

The province of Cabinda shares land, river and maritime borders to the North with the Republic of Congo (RC) and to the Northeast, Southeast and South with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Its international border posts are Massabi (Cacongo), to the north, with the Republic of Congo (RC), and to the south, Yema, with the DRC.

It also has crossing points in the towns of Zenza do Lucula, Chiobo (Mbaka Kossi), Tendequela and Yabi, in the south of Cabinda, and Necuto, Miconje in the municipalities of North, Buco-Zau and Belize. PL/SC/CF