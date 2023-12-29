Tanzania to Revoke All Dormant Mining Licenses - Minister

RUANGWA, Lindi: The Tanzanian Ministry of Mining has threatened to cancel all mining licenses of individuals that have either stopped or haven't started operations in what it (the Ministry) called an attempt to strengthen the sector's performance.

Minister for Minerals Mr. Anthony Mavunde warned in Ruangwa on Friday that some licenses will be canceled as per the Mining Act of 2010. The minister did not disclose the total number of individuals and companies that will be affected by the decision but insisted the license holders were undermining the sector's growth for not being active.

Mavunde had just visited the Kinywe mines in Lindi's Ruangwa district that is set for operational in March next year.

"I urge license holders to comply with all legal requirements. We will not tolerate negligence, and licenses that fail to meet legal requirements will be revoked," Mavunde said.

He emphasized that the government will provide opportunities for other miners who are willing to take over areas where owners show no intention of developing them, emphasizing the importance of involving more people in the mining economy.

The Minister said categorically, President Samia Suluhu Hassan administration anticipates steady growth in mining and related activities across the country.