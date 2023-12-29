Kenya: Majority of Kenyans Believe Employment Opportunities Declined in 2023, Survey Finds

29 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — A recent survey conducted by TIFA Research between November 25 and December 9 has revealed that a significant number of Kenyans feel that employment opportunities in 2023 declined compared to the previous year. The survey showed that 65% of Kenyans perceived a deterioration in employment prospects in 2023, while only 16% thought the situation had improved. Additionally, 2% of respondents were unsure about the employment outlook.

Notably, the negative sentiments were more pronounced in urban areas, particularly in Nairobi and the Nyanza region. In these regions, 80% and 75% of respondents, respectively, believed that 2023 was worse in terms of employment opportunities compared to the previous year.

The survey also indicated that 53% of Kenyans found it more difficult to obtain a loan in 2023 compared to 2022. In contrast, only 24% of respondents believed that loan prospects had improved in 2023, while 11% felt they were similar to 2022.

The varying perspectives within the survey underscored a significant division in perceptions of loan accessibility, with a quarter of respondents expressing optimism about improved loan prospects. However, the majority, represented by 53%, were concerned about a deterioration in this aspect.

The survey, funded by TIFA Research, sampled a total of 1,587 respondents across various regions in Kenya, including Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt. Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Western, Nyanza, and South Rift.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.