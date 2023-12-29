Kenya: Majority of Kenyans Believe Employment Opportunities Declined in 2023, Survey Finds

Nairobi — A recent survey conducted by TIFA Research between November 25 and December 9 has revealed that a significant number of Kenyans feel that employment opportunities in 2023 declined compared to the previous year. The survey showed that 65% of Kenyans perceived a deterioration in employment prospects in 2023, while only 16% thought the situation had improved. Additionally, 2% of respondents were unsure about the employment outlook.

Notably, the negative sentiments were more pronounced in urban areas, particularly in Nairobi and the Nyanza region. In these regions, 80% and 75% of respondents, respectively, believed that 2023 was worse in terms of employment opportunities compared to the previous year.

The survey also indicated that 53% of Kenyans found it more difficult to obtain a loan in 2023 compared to 2022. In contrast, only 24% of respondents believed that loan prospects had improved in 2023, while 11% felt they were similar to 2022.

The varying perspectives within the survey underscored a significant division in perceptions of loan accessibility, with a quarter of respondents expressing optimism about improved loan prospects. However, the majority, represented by 53%, were concerned about a deterioration in this aspect.

The survey, funded by TIFA Research, sampled a total of 1,587 respondents across various regions in Kenya, including Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt. Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Western, Nyanza, and South Rift.