Kenya: Faith Kipyegon, Babu Owino Ndindi Nyoro Top Kenya's 40 Under 40 List

Nairobi — Faith Kipyegon, the world record holder, headlines Kenya's top 40 under 40 list.

The compilation by the Kenyan Report Editorial Team, a leading diaspora digital media outlet, acknowledged Kipyegon's exceptional achievements in the realm of athletics, surpassing her expectations.

As a renowned global sports figure, Kipyegon, 29, presently holds the world records for both the 1500 meters (3:50.07) and the mile (4:12.28), both established in 2023.

Comprising individuals recognized as key influencers shaping the future of the nation, the top 40 under 40 list spans various fields.

It includes politicians, musicians, business leaders, and tech entrepreneurs, reflecting a diverse range of expertise and contributions.

Dr. Jectone Oyoo, an entrepreneur involved in media, travel, and tech, and the owner of The Kenyan Report, described the list as "the ultimate power team that is positively transforming the republic."

According to Oyoo, the compilation resulted from a one-month-long open vote by Kenyans aged 20 and above.

"A total of 394 candidates appeared on the voting list. The process was organic with Kenyans sending in the names of their preferred candidates. Total votes garnered helped come up with the list with the top candidate having garnered the most votes," she said.

Dr. Oyoo, located in Dallas, Texas, is the mastermind behind Smart Data Learning, an entity specializing in data-handling training.

The organization has collaborated with the University of Nairobi to provide in-demand courses in data science, machine learning, and cybersecurity.

- Other top 40 under 40 Kenyans -

In the rankings resulting from a month-long open vote by Kenyans aged 20 and above, politicians Embakasi East Mp Babu Owino (34), Ndindi Nyoro (38) of Kiharu MP, and Cleophas Malala (38), the Secretary General of the United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA), secured the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

Other politicians featured on the top 40 under 40 list include Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thangwa, and Nandi County Woman Representative Cynthia Rotich.

At the fifth position on the list is Onchari Oyieyo, 39, serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for African Progress (CAP), Kenya's foremost polling company.

Entrepreneur and politician Newton Khamasi, a trusted associate of Attorney General Justin Muturi, secured the sixth position on the list.

Notably, Khamasi recently divested himself of Icon Radio, a startup initiated shortly after his college days. He currently manages Guarantee Growth Limited and Haki Sacco.

Inclusion in the list extends to Digital Strategist and a close ally of President William Ruto, Dennis Itumbi (38), President Ruto's daughter Charlene (30), former President Uhuru Kenyatta's daughter Ngina (32), and media personality Victoria Rubadiri (37).

Among the notable musicians featured are Linet Munyali (Size 8) and Kevin Kioko, popularly known as Bahati.

Additionally, the list includes Timothy Ndegwa, a comedian recognized by the moniker "Njugush."