Kenya's Interior Minister Kindiki Declares War on Cattle Rustling

Nairobi — Kenya's Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, has declared war against the persistent problem of banditry and livestock theft that has plagued the nation for far too long.

Speaking when he toured Laikipia county on Friday, Kindiki vowed that the current administration, led by President William Ruto, would put an end to the scourge of cattle rustling definitively and decisively.

"The problem of banditry and livestock theft has been a problem for a long time. Previous administrations have attempted to eradicate it without success. I want to assure you that it is the administration of President William Ruto, in this first term, that will decisively and with finality end the shame of cattle rustling," declared Minister Kindiki.

He urged the public not to lose hope in the face of isolated incidents of livestock theft. He emphasized the importance of citizens partnering with security officers to combat the issue effectively. "When citizens and security officers are on the same team, it will be easy to deal with criminals. And the war we have declared against banditry is not a war against any community, religion, or clan. Criminals have no tribe, and cattle rustlers have no religion or clan," he added.

The CS also made it clear that the government's operations against these criminals were not temporary. "We will pursue these crooks wherever they are. These bandits are less than 10,000, and a few criminals cannot make a whole country insecure," he stressed. He called upon parents to talk to their children and discourage them from engaging in cattle rustling.

Addressing a recent incident where 500 camels were stolen in Isiolo, the Interior Minister assured residents that the camels would be fully recovered. "Even if it means stopping all other business to pursue these criminals, so be it. Any armed criminal who attacks innocent citizens and security officers is a threat to our sovereignty as a Nation, and we shall never allow it," he declared.

To bring security closer to the people, Kindiki announced plans to operationalize all the Sub-Counties, Divisions, Locations, and Sub-Locations. He emphasized that it was a matter of the Nation versus the bandits, with no room for compromise.

In a move aimed at rooting out corruption within the administration, the Minister stated, "Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs who have been aiding, abetting, and facilitating livestock theft will be interdicted beginning January 1st. We have the list of all those administrators who are undermining security while wearing uniforms and earning a salary."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Taking a tough stance on those involved in banditry, Kindiki said, "We are going to put a price on the heads of all the key planners and commanders, the spiritual enablers and financiers of livestock theft. There's no difference between bandits and terrorists, their financiers, enablers, beneficiaries, and benefactors."

Additionally, the government plans to reward citizens and security officers who help identify the ringleaders of banditry and recover stolen livestock. Kindiki outlined that efforts must be recognized, and monetary rewards, state honors, and medals would be offered to those who aid in ending the menace of livestock rustling.

Cattle rustling in Northern Kenya has been a persistent issue, resulting in death, destitution, and displacement. The Kenyan government is determined to dismantle the infrastructure of cattle rustlers and facilitators, making banditry an unattractive endeavor while ensuring the recovery of stolen livestock and rewarding those who contribute to these efforts.

The Minister's resolute stance signifies a new chapter in Kenya's fight against cattle rustling, offering hope to pastoral communities and the nation as a whole. The battle against banditry, with the support of citizens and security forces, promises a safer and more prosperous future for all Kenyans.