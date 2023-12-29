Rwanda Receives Over 150 Asylum Seekers From Libya

Rwanda on December 28, welcomed 153 asylum seekers evacuated from Libya, according to the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA).

The ministry indicated that the asylum seekers are from five nationalities, namely 82 Sudanese, 56 Eritreans, five Somalis, nine Ethiopians, and one South Sudanese. They will be accommodated at the Gashora Transit Center, where other evacuees who arrived before are hosted, it added.

The centre is located in Gashora Sector, Bugesera District, of Eastern Province.

This is the 16th group of asylum seekers from Libya. As per data from MINEMA, the 15th group - the previous one - comprised 169 asylum seekers, originating from Eritrea, Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan.

So far, 2059 evacuees have been received in 16 batches since September 2019, MINEMA data shows. It indicates that 68 per cent of them were resettled to third countries.

Those are Canada where 381 relocated, Sweden 255, Norway 193, USA 168, France 141, Finland 187, Netherlands 82, and Belgium 26.

"Rwanda remains committed to offering refuge and assistance to people in need," MINEMA underscored through a post on X.