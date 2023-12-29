Rwanda: Nyarugenge Judge, Football Coach Convicted for Forgery

29 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The Nyarugenge Intermediate Court has convicted and sentenced three individuals, including a former football coach, a judge, and another individual, in connection to the case of football coach David Rumanzi who fled the country.

The convicted individuals are Rumanzi, former coach of Amavubi Under-13 team at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Academy Rwanda; Eric Twambajimana, a Nyarugenge Intermediate Court judge; and Emmanuel Mwenedata.

Rumanzi and Twambajimana were found guilty of forgery of documents and have been sentenced to two years and six months, with one and a half years suspended. This implies that they will serve one year in prison. On the other hand, Mwenedata received a three-month sentence for not reporting a felony.

Throughout the trial, Rumanzi was absent, while Twambajimana and Mwenedata have been in custody since March 10.

In March, Twambajimana was arrested for issuing fake summon papers from the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) to Rumanzi, who was seeking asylum in Europe after fleeing the country in May 2022.

Rumanzi and other coaches had accompanied the boys' U-13 PSG Academy Rwanda team to the PSG Academy World Cup in France. However, on May 25, when the team returned home, Rumanzi chose to stay in France and seek refuge.

Reports indicate that he faced challenges in obtaining asylum documents; Rumanzi solicited the help of his friend Twambajimana.

Twambajimana, in turn, used his position to create fake RIB summons papers for Rumanzi to aid him in seeking asylum in a European country. Unfortunately, for them, these documents were confiscated at Kigali International Airport before reaching Rumanzi.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.