Kenya: 'Chess Is the Cheapest Sport to Learn'

Nairobi — Parents across the country have been urged to take advantage of various chess initiatives to enroll their children and help grow the sport by producing more talents.

Moses Maina, the chief arbiter at the ongoing Kenya National Chess Championships, dispelled the notion that chess is an expensive sport to learn and time consuming.

"I would say that is not true...we have initiatives such as Chess Mashinani. It is like everywhere in Kenya right now. The federation, along with the private sector, have worked hard to grow the sport across the country...and also trainers. I can't say it is expensive, you only need to buy a board...I think it is like the cheapest sport you can learn because you don't need a big space to play," Maina said.

He further encouraged other Kenyan sportspersons to enroll for chess classes, pointing out that it can boost them in their respective disciplines.

"Chess really helps you in terms of maturity, concentration, focus and decision making. It has a lot of coordination with other sports...you can play chess with football, athletics and rally," Maina said.

He added: "I would like to urge people to invest in their kids to play chess because it has a lot of benefits in terms of academics. It is like any other sports, like athletics, if it is taken seriously."

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Kenya National Chess Championships at Charter Hall, Nairobi where 258 competitors are battling for the grand prize of a brand new Nissan Note.

As the one entrusted with ensuring activities at the competition flow seamlessly, Maina expressed satisfaction with how the 22nd edition of the tournament has unfurled.

"The tournament is quite good so far...there have been no hiccups. We have able arbiters...my deputy and other arbiters...they have been very efficient. We have been able to handle any challenges that may come," he noted.

He also expressed pride at the increasing number of competitors, describing the phenomenon as the fruits of efforts to grow the sport at the grassroots.

"The number of competitors has increased compared to previous editions because I believe many have seen the importance of playing chess," Maina said.

The curtains are expected to come down on the competition tomorrow afternoon after nine rounds.