Namibia: Twelve Acid Tankers Derail Near Omaruru

Twelve acid tankers derailed near Omaruru on Wednesday, leading to a spill of hazardous substances.

No injuries have been reported.

"Our teams are working around the clock to contain and clean the spill, ensuring the safety and environmental integrity of the area," TransNamib spokesperson Abigail Raubenheimer says, adding that the area has been cordoned off, with warnings issued to the public to maintain a safe distance to avoid any potential hazard.

"Upon the derailment, TransNamib immediately activated its emergency response plan," she says.

Raubenheimer says all operations along the line have been suspended.

"We expect that services on the line will be resumed by Sunday. We sincerely apologise to our stakeholders and customers for any inconvenience caused, and are taking every measure to address the situation promptly," she says.

Raubenheimer says an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Photo:

DERAILED ... Acid tankers derailed at Omaruru on Wednesday.

Photos: Christo Retief