Namibia: Oshakati to Get Traffic Department

29 December 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eino Vatileni

Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango says the Oshakati Town Council has made provision in its 2023/24 budget to establish a traffic department.

Hango revealed this during the official opening of two taxi ranks at the town earlier this month.

They are the Oshakati-Ondangwa taxi rank and the Endola-Oshakati taxi rank, which were set up at a cost of N$1,5 million.

"The department is going to regulate the traffic movement at our town, and we are going to implement it soon.

"That is going to help us with all the illegal loading of buses and taxis, and illegal drop-offs that are subjecting our travellers to the danger of road accidents," Hango said.

He thanked the head of the traffic department in the Oshana region and the City of Windhoek for supporting the establishment of the traffic department.

