Namibia: Govt Extends SIM Card Registration Deadline to March

29 December 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eino Vatileni

The minister of information and communication technology, Peya Mushelenga, has announced the extension of the SIM card registration deadline to 31 March.

The deadline was set for 31 December, with users who haven't registered facing deactivated SIM cards.

Mushelenga on Friday said as of 27 December, mobile operators have indicated that 62,5% of active SIM card users have registered.

The minister said this translates into 1 491 349 out of 2 383 920 active subscribers registering since June 2022.

"I have consulted the relevant stakeholders. In line with powers vested in me . . . I hereby extend the period for the submission of information of existing customers . . . from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024 in respect of all service providers," Mushelenga said.

He urged all subscribers to adhere to the law.

"The registration of SIM cards is not an open-ended process. Cards not registered by the deadline will be suspended, resulting in unintended consequences. I urge all the subscribers who have not yet done so to make use of the grace period," the minister said.

