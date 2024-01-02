Rwanda: 10 Rwandan Artists Who Lit Up 2023

Musically, 2023 was defined by massive releases from singles to collaborations that went beyond Rwanda's audience. Rwandan musicians worked tirelessly to release mega hits that blew music enthusiasts away.

Based on online streams, gigs and performances in no particular order, The New Times looks at some of the top artists who were outstanding during the last 12 months.

Bruce Melodie

This was definitely Bruce Melodie's year. The singer, who was behind hits like 'When She Is Around', 'Azana' and 'Selebura', became the first Rwandan artiste to win an award at Trace Award and Festival that took place in Kigali in October. He secured the coveted title this year in the "Best Rwandan Artist" category.

He was also among the few Rwandan artistes who performed at Move Afrika, sharing the stage with iconic American rapper and Grammy Awards winner Kendrick Lamar.

It is thanks to 'When She's Around' that the musicians concluded a successful 2023 with a tour in the United States alongside Jamaican star Shaggy. The collaboration did wonders for the singer when he performed it at iHeartRadio Jingle ball tour in Texas.

Israel Mbonyi

Gospel singer Israel Mbonyi effortlessly captured the hearts of many people, not just in Rwanda but also in their region.

He remains the only Rwandan artiste to headline sold out concerts at the BK Arena two times in a row after another historic show on Christmas.

In June, Mbonyi held a Europe tour, making a historic performance at the Birmingham Palace of Brussels which attracted thousands of Rwandan communities in Belgium and across Europe.

It has also been a year when his music gathered huge appeal in the region thanks to his Kiswahili songs 'Nitaamini' and 'Nina Siri'. It was the latter that received plaudits from Kenyan Vice-President Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, describing Mbonyi's work as 'God's doing'.

Mbonyi's music was among the most streamed this year in East Africa.

Alyn Sano

The talented vocalist blessed fans with a debut album 'Urumuri', a 13-tracks album which comprises a number of hit songs like 'Boo and Bae', ' Bohoka' and 'Rumuri' thanks to which music enthusiasts ranked the album among the best of 2023 in Rwanda.

Alyn Sano is regarded among the best in live performances. It hence earned her a number of gigs where she performed at the WTTC Global Summit in November, Namibia Conservation Festival, Women Deliver and Vic Falls Carnival among others.

She is also among the judges at the ongoing Art-Rwanda Ubuhanzi.

Juno Kizigenza

'Yaraje', Juno's debut album, spent days at the top of the charts this year as a result of his unique sound and lyrics that contributed to the album's success. The album was among the most streamed on Audiomack.

2023 kicked off with his performance in Bujumbura in a full house. He also performed at the BAL finals before taking stage upcountry especially in Musanze..

The singer graced fans with some hit songs like 'Igitangaza' , 'Yaraje' and 'Umugisha' among others.

Chriss Eazy

Chriss Eazy didn't disappoint at what he does best. After a successful 2022 with big hits like 'Inana' and 'Amashu' that pushed him to the spotlight, people were still wondering whether he would keep the momentum in 2023.

He proved his worth through a series of successful tracks like 'Edeni' and 'Stop' which both crossed a million YouTube views in less than a month. But his collabo ' Bana' with Shaffy summed it all up as it went on to become an anthem since its release.

Ariel Wayz

To Ariel Wayz, 2023 left her ranked among best female artistes leading the way. Her track 'Shayo', Agasinye', in addition to her presence in Danny Nanone's banger 'Nasara' pushed her into the limelight.

2023 also saw her performing at some of the biggest concerts staged in Rwanda including Move Afrika alongside Kendrick Lamar besides delivering powerful performances at East African Party and Women AfroBasket among other concerts.

Ariel Wayz' music garnered over 530,000 streams on spotify this year.

Christopher

One of Christopher's highlights will be his song 'Pasadena' which has been leading the charts on local radio and TV stations, beside dominating the playlists at clubs and weddings.

But, most importantly, 2023 opened doors to Christopher who did live performances that took the local and international audience by storm.

He headlined successful music tours in France and in the United States which both sent members of the Rwandan diaspora and their friends into a frenzy.

He capped off his year in Bujumbura with yet another electric performance at a concert which also featured iconic Burundian musician Big Fizzo.

Bwiza

Crowned best female artiste of the year by Isango na Muzika Awards 2023, performed at the Trace Awards ceremony, Bwiza's music is only flourishing.

The music diva, signed to KIKAC Music label, released her debut album 'My Dream' which comprises hit tracks like ' Carry Me' and ' Do me' among others. She also had successful performances in Uganda and FIBA Women's AfroBasket.

Kenny Sol

Kenny Sol proved to be among the best music acts of 2023. From studio to the stage, the singer really had a great year of his music career during which he received an award as East African Superstar at Oda Awards in 2023.

He started off with a performance in Brussels, Belgium before moving to Canada for a music tour. He was also privileged to perform at BAL finals held in Kigali.

His EP 'Stronger than Before' also lifted him in a way or another with hit songs like ' One More Time' ft Harmonize, ' Enough' and 'Falling in Love' ft Ariel Wayz helping him to grow his fan base in Rwanda and in the region.

Dany Nanone

2023 marked Dany Nanone's revolution. The rapper definitely enjoyed a successful comeback to his music career. In his prime, each of the songs that he released, from 'My Type', ' Nasara' ft Ariel Wayz and 'Confirm,' was typical banger.

The talented rapper's efforts were rewarded when he launched his debut album 'Iminsi Myinshi'. He really finished 2023 a pretty happy man.