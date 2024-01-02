Kenya: Raila Odinga Congratulates President Tshisekedi on Re-Election in DRC

Nairobi — Raila Odinga, the leader of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition party, has congratulated President Felix Tshisekedi for securing re-election as the leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Odinga took to his official social media account to express his gratitude to the Congolese voters for their role in achieving a peaceful co-existence during the elections.

"Congratulations to President Felix Tshisekedi on his re-election, and my sincere appreciation to the Congolese voters for peacefully expressing and realizing their aspirations. I wish him the very best as he continues with the crucial mission of steering the DRC back on course," Odinga said, writing on X social network.

Odinga also emphasized the hope for prosperity and positive change in the DRC, stating, "May his leadership usher in positive change and prosperity for the nation." Furthermore, he extended his best wishes to the people of the DRC in their determination to regain stability and lead their country towards a brighter future.

President Felix Tshisekedi's victory in the Democratic Republic of Congo was announced by the country's election commission, with preliminary results indicating that he secured over 70 percent of the vote. Nevertheless, these results have sparked demands from opposition groups and various civil society organizations for a vote recount, primarily due to significant logistical challenges that have raised concerns about the credibility of the election.

Businessman Moise Katumbi emerged as the second-place candidate with 18 percent of the vote, while former oil company executive Martin Fayulu received 5 percent. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege, renowned for his work in treating women subjected to sexual violence in eastern DR Congo, secured less than 1 percent of the vote. The election witnessed a voter turnout of over 40 percent, with approximately 18 million citizens exercising their right to vote.

Election chief Denis Kadima has disclosed that the results will be submitted to the constitutional court for confirmation. Opposition candidates who contest the results have a two-day window to file their claims, after which the constitutional court will have seven days to reach a final decision.

The official presidential inauguration is scheduled to occur at the end of January 2024, following the announcement of the final results on January 10. The Democratic Republic of Congo has a history of contentious elections that have at times resulted in violence, and the nation's institutions have faced significant trust issues among its citizens.

Before the results were unveiled on Sunday, opposition candidates, including Katumbi, had already expressed their rejection of the outcome and called for public mobilization. The electoral process encountered numerous logistical challenges, with many polling stations either opening late or not at all. Shortages of materials and illegible voter cards due to smudged ink were among the many challenges faced.

The election also had to be extended into a second day, a move that local observers and civil society organizations have deemed illegal. In certain parts of the country, voting continued for five days beyond the official election day.

Martin Fayulu voiced his discontent ahead of the results announcement, stating, "If a foreign country considers these elections to be elections, there's a problem. It's a farce, don't accept [the results]." Earlier in the week, confrontations broke out between Fayulu's supporters and the police, leading to the deployment of tear gas and clashes in the capital.