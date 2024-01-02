Kenya: Struggling Batoto Ba Mungu Appoint Zico as Head Coach Ahead of League Resumption

1 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Former Harambee Stars coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno is the new head coach at Sofapaka FC, the FKF Premier League club announced Monday.

Otieno, whose last station of work was at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), will be assisted by Ezekiel Akwana who has been handling the league strugglers for the first half of the 2023/24 season.

"Zico will be officially unveiled on Sunday on our home match against Bidco United. More news will be updated in the coming days. Karibu sana coach kwa Familia," the club said in a statement.

Otieno boasts a rich resume, having been at the helm of various clubs in the country including record league champions Gor Mahia, Sony Sugar, KCB, Chemelil Sugar and Posta Rangers, among others.

As head coach of KCB, the former Gor Mahia fullback led the bankers to a fifth place finish last season, with 64 points -- six behind eventual winners K'Ogalo.

He joined KCB in June 2019 from Gor Mahia where he had served as an assistant coach for two years.

At Batoto Ba Mungu, he will have the unenviable task of resuscitating the dwindling fortunes of a team languishing in the 17th position with 14 points -- only one less than bottom-placed Nzoia Sugar.

They next host Bidco United on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

