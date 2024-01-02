Seychelles: New Year - Seychelles Welcomes 2024 With Mix of Public Festivities and Family Gatherings

Seychelles welcomed the new year 2024 with a street party in the car park of Stad Popiler in the centre of the capital of Victoria that included live performances from well known musical groups and artists.

The festivities started at 6 p.m. on December 31 with the countdown to welcome the New Year and went on until 2 a.m and many people attended despite the rainy weather.

The organiser for the event, Basil Bouchereau, told SNA that they had a long lineup of around 12 popular local artists to entertain the merrymakers.

The countdown was done by the Saturn Band, which has several songs dedicated to the New Year.

"We had the honour to have Saturn Band because all these years people have always requested and sang their song 'Ozordi Lannen' (Today is the New Year) and 'La sa lannen I ale' (There goes this year). So, they were the best choice for the countdown. We had other artists as well who sang with them like John Wirtz, and Michelle Marengo, and earlier in the night we had Elijah, Cusman, and Juliah animating," he said.

This year there were no fireworks and Bouchereau clarified that "considering the events that happened on the December 7, we wanted to be more considerate to those who were affected especially by the explosion. Some people may still be sensitive to loud sounds."

New Year's Plans and Resolutions

SNA talked to several people about their plans for the New Year 2024 and most said they will be spending it with family at home.

Ema Lautoy said, "I will be welcoming the new year home with my loved ones. I sincerely hope that the new year will bring some light over the gloom of the past years, since the pandemic in 2020, the Ukraine war, and now the Israel/Palestine war, it's like we have been on a roller coaster ride. We need unity, love and most of all peace, put down the guns and shake hands, for our children's future. Cheers to 2024."

Andy Randrimanga said, "I'm not sure what to expect from this new year. Last year was a roller coaster. Hopefully, I'll be able to pass my IGCSE exams. I'll be in S5 this year."

For Hildre Boniface the plan is "to celebrate the new year at home with my little family and enjoy a nice home-cooked meal. My expectations for 2024 are taking care of my child emotionally and maintaining my home and providing them with all the care they need. As a teacher, I also want to provide sufficient opportunities for my students at school for learning to better take place!! To be a better me for my family always!"

For some, a quiet day with the family is planned like Misha Labrosse who said "I hope this new year will bring prosperity, that it will be a good year and I can attain my objectives and goals."

"For me, it's just going to be a quiet celebration with family and after we'll head to the cemetery to visit those who have left us. I think everything is a bit sad, especially with everything that has happened. I wish for 2024 everyone is united together," Norma Lesperance shared.

John Marie only wishes that life in Seychelles could be improved as a "lot of people are suffering, and everything is expensive. It's really not about politics, but I hope those in charge can help the people more."

Lucianne Boniface did what she did for Christmas and that was spending the day at home, nothing extravagant.

"The important thing will be attending mass on both the 31st and 1st to give thanks. I might visit family on the 2nd, but I'll be more comfortable on my own, some me-time, working on my mantra for 2024," said Boniface.

Cyrus Athanase told SNA, "Usually I go to Praslin to celebrate with family since I am originally from there. For the new year, I want to reduce the amount of alcohol I drink. I want to drink socially, once in a while."