Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Police Camp in Mandera

Nairobi, Kenya — Suspected Al-Shabaab militants on Friday morning attacked the National Police Service's (NPS) Quick Response Unit (QRU) Camp in Mandera County.

Police reports indicate that more than 20 heavily armed militants approached the camp from the northwest, initiating their assault within a proximity of 100 meters from the camp.

"Officers who were alert responded swiftly and engaged them for 15 minutes but managed to repulse them," a police report documenting the incident reads in part.

Officers based at the camp however retaliated, engaging the militants in a 15-minute intense gun battle before the assailants fled.

No police officer was killed or injured during the incident.

"No injuries on our side and all officers accounted while on the enemy side pending confirmation during clearance at first light. Currently, the situation is under control," said the police report.