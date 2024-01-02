Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Police Camp in Mandera

1 January 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi, Kenya — Suspected Al-Shabaab militants on Friday morning attacked the National Police Service's (NPS) Quick Response Unit (QRU) Camp in Mandera County.

Police reports indicate that more than 20 heavily armed militants approached the camp from the northwest, initiating their assault within a proximity of 100 meters from the camp.

"Officers who were alert responded swiftly and engaged them for 15 minutes but managed to repulse them," a police report documenting the incident reads in part.

Officers based at the camp however retaliated, engaging the militants in a 15-minute intense gun battle before the assailants fled.

No police officer was killed or injured during the incident.

"No injuries on our side and all officers accounted while on the enemy side pending confirmation during clearance at first light. Currently, the situation is under control," said the police report.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.