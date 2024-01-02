Kenya: World Half Marathon Champ Seb Sawe Smashes Course Record in Italy on New Year's Eve

Nairobi — World half marathon champion Sebastian Sawe set a course record of 28:00 on his way to victory in the men's 10km at the BOClassic race in Bolzano, Italy on New Year's Eve.

Sawe finished ahead of Italian Yeman Crippa who clocked 28:04 in second as South African Maxime Chaumeton came third in 28:40.

Sawe spoke of his delight at closing out the year on a winning note, noting that he had to be at his best to clinch the top prize.

"It was quite an enjoyable race though with a lot of tight bends. The support from the crowd was immense and I enjoyed it quite a lot," he said.

The win was the perfect icing on the cake for Sawe -- as far as 2023 is concerned -- to top off what has been a successful year for him.

Apart from clinching gold at the World Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia in October, Sawe also excelled at the Berlin Half Marathon, Soler Montferland 15km race in Heerenberg, Netherlands, Bengaluru 10km race in India as well as the Adizero Roads to Records 10km race in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

In the women's 5km race, Nelly Jepchirchir clocked 15:33 as Italian Nadia Battocletti took first place after clocking 15:30.

Another Kenyan, Commonwealth Games 5000m silver medalist Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi finished third in 15:50.