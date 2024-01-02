Somalia: Puntland's New Parliament Sworn in Amid Dispute Over the List

Garowe, Somalia — The newly picked 66 members of the Puntland parliament were sworn in on the holy Qur'an on Monday at the House's HQs in the state capital, Garowe.

The vetting and conflict resolution committee members split over the list which includes 17 seats from the SSC-Khatumo state amid a previous boycott to be part of the Puntland polls.

The swearing-in ceremony which has been held at the parliament building in the state capital Garowe follows the announcement of the 66-seat-chamber of Puntland parliament.

The opposition presidential candidates said they rejected the list and vowed not to attend the presidential election slated for 8th January. Tension is now building up in the capital.

In a press release from the opposition presidential candidates said that they do not recognize the new parliament and will not participate in the elections slated for January 8.

The Council of Candidates described the list of new MPs as unlawful citing the statement of the chairman of the committee for election dispute resolution and vetting committee.