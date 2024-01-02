Zimbabwe: Cholera Kills 2 in Glendale...Town Declared Hotspot

1 January 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Daniel Chigunwe

Two people from Glendale, Mashonaland Central province, have succumbed to cholera with 14 cases having been recorded so far from the mining town which has been red-flagged as a hot spot for the epidemic.

The two who died last week have been confirmed as cholera deaths.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, retired Captain Christopher Magomo has confirmed saying all Civil Protection Committees have since been activated including the establishment of a major camp at Tsungubvi Polyclinic.

"14 cases and two deaths have been recorded so far, most cases are coming from Rujeko, Highway, Westview and Nhano area and so far the assessments done show that the whole Glendale area has been contaminated.

"We have established a major camp at Tsungubvi Polyclinic and so far three rooms are being used as cholera camps however we are in the process of securing more tents for accommodation of more patients as well as cholera beds," said Captain Magomo.

Meanwhile, a communique to the police has been made by the District Medical Officer, Dr K Chisenwa banning all gatherings in Glendale and Mazowe District as a whole.

"There is a cholera outbreak in Glendale and the epicentre of the out-outbreak being Tsungubvi township and its locations. Thus gatherings and festivities would exacerbate the spread of the conditions. Until the outbreak has been contained, a communique to lift the ban by the Ministry of Health would be provided," reads the communique.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.