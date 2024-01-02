Kenya: Chebet Closes Out 2023 on a High With World Record in Barcelona

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games 5000m champion Beatrice Chebet ended her year on a high when she set a world record for the women's 5km at the Cursa dels Nassos race in Barcelona yesterday evening.

Chebet clocked 14:13 in first place, to smash the previous record of 14:19, held by Ethiopian Ejegayehu Taye as well as the women-only record of 14:29, set by another Ethiopian, Senbere Teferi in 2021.

In second place was Taye, who clocked 14:21 as another Kenyan, Lilian Kasait came third in 14:26 -- a personal best.

The race, which began on a supersonic pace, narrowed down to Chebet and Taye with one kilometre to go as Kasait, who had been part of the leading pack, seemed to tail off.

With 500 metres to go, Chebet turned on the nitroburners and it seemed a matter of when and not if she would be smashing the world record.

In the men's race, Kenya's Matthew Kipkoech Kipruto finished second after clocking 13:18, behind Switzerland's Dominic Lobalu who clocked 13:12 to clinch first place.

Spain's Abdessamad Oukhelfen finished third in 13:27.