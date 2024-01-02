Malawi: Chakwera Congratulates Tshisekedi On Presidential Poll Victory

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has congratulated Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on his presidential election victory.

The DRC election body announced on Sunday that Tshisekedi has won the election, amid protests from the opposition.

He now starts a second term of office.

In his congratulations message, Chakwera said Malawi joins people of DRC in cherishing the democratic milestone of what he calls a peaceful electoral process.

Tshisekedi was declared winner on Sunday with about 73% of the vote, with his nearest challenger, Moise Katumbi, on 18%.

But three of the major opposition units in the Democratic Republic of Congo have asked the country's electoral body, CENI, to annul the results which they want to announce in favour of International Criminal Court (ICC) candidate Felix Tshisekedi citing widespread fraud.

However, Tshisekedi has insisted that he has won the election and should be declared winner.

He has since released soldiers in cities to put down the protests.

Former ruling party coalition, FCC, led by Joseph Kabila has said its decision to boycott what it knew would be a sham of an election has been vindicated.

One of Kabila's allies and FCC senior official Francine Muyumba says the only way her organization and the opposition will accept an outcome of an election is if CENI is reconstituted, a new Constitution Court is installed and a new electoral law is enacted.

Moise Katumbi, the opposition leader said the fraud displayed by Tshisekedi and his CENI has made the DRC a joke of a country.

Ensemble spokesman Herve Diakese says the voting machines and ballot papers were found in the hands of third parties, all of whom were candidates associated with Tshisekedi.

"This is irrefutable proof that the fraud was organized and planned in Tshisekedi's favour, with the complicity of the CENI. A single machine found in the hands of a third party confirms the fraud and cancels the ballots. But in this case, there are several instances," he said.