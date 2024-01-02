Malawi: Chihana Drums Up Political Support for Federal System

1 January 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Alliance for Democracy President Enoch Chihana has on Monday drummed up political support for federal system of government when he held a rally in Mzuzu.

He said Malawi needs a federal system of government for the northern region to develop.

Chihana said the current government is failing to develop the country effectively because of lack of federal system.

Commenting on the Affordable Input Programme, Chihana said he would introduce a Loan Input Programme where farmers would be put into groups.

He said with such a programme, Malawi would be able to produce an average of eight million tonnes of maize per year.

Currently, Malawi produces an average of three million tonnes every year.

Chihana also disclosed that the party is expected to hold an elective convention between April and May this year.

Chihana said preparations are still underway as the party is still undergoing restructuring.

He said he will contest at the convention, hinting that if someone wants to take over the party, the person has to demonstrate maturity, experience, economic independence and leadership skills.

