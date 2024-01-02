Somalia: At Least 46 Militants Killed in Fresh Airstrike in Central Somalia

Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell / U.S. Air Force / US Africa Command / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
1 January 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — An airstrike in central Somalia killed 46 fighters people amid a stepped-up military operation against the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, Al-Shabaab.

An official from the local community militia known as Ma'wisley confirmed the strike targeted Jeh Jeha area, south of the Mudug region, where the militants were gathering.

"The operation took place in a place where Al-Shabaab members gathered to plan an attack against an army base in the region," said Abdicasis Qobey, the Ma'wisley official.

The attack in the South of the Mudug region came as SNA and clan militia have been conducting air and ground operations targeting the Al-Shabaab for the past few weeks.

US military in Africa [AFRICOM] carries out drone strikes in the country in support of the Somali National Army who were engaged by al-Shabaab as part of the counterterrorism.

Al-Shabaab has suffered losses of leaders and foot soldiers caused by U.S. airstrikes.

