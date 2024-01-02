Namibia: Angola and Namibia Firefighters Recover Two Bodies From Cubango River

Menongue — The Civil Protection and Firefighters of Angola and Namibia on Sunday recovered the bodies of two Namibian women aged 27 and 39, who drowned Saturday in Cubango River, eastern Cuando Cubango province (Angola).

The information was disclosed Sunday to ANGOP by the spokesperson of the Civil Protection and Fire Brigade of Cuando Cubango, Albano Cutarica, adding that the two sides worked together to find and recover the bodies and that they have already been handed over to the Namibian police (NAMPOL).

The spokesperson added that the firefighters in Menongue rescued and revived a 10 month child, who had been electrocuted, after the child was entangled in electrical wires connected to the power supply.

