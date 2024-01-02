Rwanda: Kigali Boss Babes Unveil Their Reality TV Show At Black Elegance Party

The inaugural Black Elegance Party held Friday night, December 29, at Century Park Hotel, Nyarutarama was not just all about celebrities walking through the red carpet in black attire. It was also an opportunity for the Kigali Boss Babes group to give Rwandans a glimpse of their first reality TV show.

The KBB reality TV show reflects the real life of each member of the Kigali Boss Babes, a group of six socialites, women entrepreneurs in the showbiz industry.

Launched in April, the group includes actress Alliance Isimbi, also known as Alliah Cool, Christella, Camille Yvette, Queen Douce, Sylvie Gashema and Alice La Boss, who replaced designer Isimbi Model, who left the group in the early days of its foundation.

"We will make sure this event takes place every year and we hope the next edition will be even better than this. we are getting started," Alliah Cool said.

A 100-second reality TV show trailer screened during the party highlights what real life looks like for each of the socialites. Producer Kiiz and Director Gad worked on the reality TV show project.

"People like to ask us things like 'what do you guys do for a living?'. Do they do music? Do they dance? That is exactly what this reality show is all about. We are just here to entertain you and we appreciate the way people welcomed us since this group came about," she added.

It was a star-studded party which attracted a host of celebrities from different departments of the entertainment industry including musicians, filmmakers, producers and music managers and entrepreneurs in the music industry.

Some notable faces who graced the show include musician The Ben, his wife Pamella Uwicyeza and his Tanzanian music counterpart Ommy Dimpoz who all turned up to support their 'friends'.

"I am happy we are here to support our sisters. Alliah is my friend and so is La Douce. Let's keep supporting their dreams," said The Ben.

Others include rapper Danny Nanone, Juno Kizigenza, Ruti Joel, Active's Tizzo, Platini P, Producers Fayzo Pro and Niz Beatz , music managers Alex Muyoboke and Ramadhani Mupenda alias Bad Rama and fashion journalist Christelle Kabagire among many others.