Rwanda: Four New Teams Added to Tour du Rwanda 2024 Lineup

After revealing the first 16 selected teams in November, the organizers of Tour du Rwanda on Saturday, December 30, unveiled the last four teams to complete the targeted 20 teams that will grace the 2024 edition scheduled from February 18-25.

The new additions are UCI Pro Team Bingoal WB from Belgium and three UCI Continental teams including Rwanda's Java-Inovotec and May Stars as well as Dutch cycling team Development Team DSM-Firmenish.

The Tour du Rwanda 2024 will feature prominent cycling nations from the African continent, including Rwanda, Eritrea, Algeria, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Professional teams accustomed to prestigious international events like the Tour de France, the Tour of Italy, and the Tour of Spain are also expected to participate.

Some notable teams that have confirmed their participation in the race include Israel-Premier Tech from Israel, TotalEnergies and Groupama-FDJ from France, Soudal-QuickStep and Lotto-Dsnty from Belgium, as well as the Kazakhs from Astana, who will bring their youth development team.

20 teams participating in the Tour du Rwanda 2024:

UCI Pro teams: Israël-Premier Tech (Israel), Total Energies (France), Polti-Kometa (Italy) and Bingoal-WB (Belgium).

UCI Continental teams: Java Inovotec (Rwanda), May Stars (Rwanda), Soudal - Quick-Step (Belgium), Astana Qazaqstan Development Team (Kazakhstan), Lotto Dstny Development Team (Belgium), Groupama-FDJ (France), Bike Aid (Germany) and Development Team DSM-Firmenish (Netherlands).

National teams: Rwanda, Algeria, South Africa, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Italy and Mauritius.

Stages

Stage 1: BK Arena -KCC Roundabout (Team Time Trial: 18km)

Stage 2: Muhanga-Kibeho: 130km

Stage 3: Huye-Rusizi (141km)

Stage 4: Karongi- Rubavu: 92km

Stage 5: Musanze- Kinigi (Individual Time Trial: 13km)

Stage 6: Musanze-Mont Kigali (93km)

Stage 7: Rukomo(Gicumbi)- Kayonza (163km)

Stage 8: KCC-KCC (90km).