Rwanda: Kagame Commends Security Forces on Discipline in End-of-Year Message

In his end-of-year message, President Paul Kagame on Saturday, December 30, extended warm wishes to all the women and men serving in Rwanda's defence and security organs, wishing them happy holidays and a prosperous New Year.

"The New Year is a time to reflect and renew our pledge to defend our country and contribute to its development. I thank you for your discipline and hard work in protecting our country, particularly those of you who must spend the holiday season far from loved ones," he said.

Commending the discipline and hard work exhibited by the defence and security forces, President Kagame highlighted their crucial role not only in protecting Rwanda but also in contributing to peace and security on the African continent through United Nations Peacekeeping and bilateral missions.

"I also commend your tireless efforts to restore peace and security on our continent, both in United Nations Peacekeeping and bilateral missions. You represent our country's values with excellence and professionalism. To the bereaved families who have lost loved ones in service, I pay tribute to your sacrifice. We will always stand with you," he said.

"It is an honour to defend our country, and I ask you to fulfill this duty with courage and diligence. Once again, I wish you and your families a happy New Year."