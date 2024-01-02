Africa: 2023 Has Been a Year of Enormous Suffering, Violence, and Climate Chaos. 2024 Must Be a Year for Rebuilding Trust and Restoring Hope.

29 December 2023
Africa Renewal (United Nations)

Secretary-General's message for New Year 2024

2023 has been a year of enormous suffering, violence, and climate chaos. Humanity is in pain. Our planet is in peril.

2023 is the hottest year on record. People are getting crushed by growing poverty and hunger. Wars are growing in number and ferocity. And trust is in short supply. But pointing fingers and pointing guns lead nowhere. Humanity is strongest when we stand together.

2024 must be a year for rebuilding trust and restoring hope.

We must come together across divides for shared solutions. For climate action. For economic opportunity and a fairer global financial system that delivers for all.

Together, we must stand up against the discrimination and hatred that are poisoning relations between countries and communities. And we must make sure new technologies such as artificial intelligence are a force for good.

The United Nations will keep rallying the world for peace, sustainable development and human rights. Let's resolve to make 2024 a year of building trust and hope in all that we can accomplish together.

I wish you a happy and peaceful New Year.

Read the original article on Africa Renewal.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Renewal. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.