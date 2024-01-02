Ethiopia: Ministry Ready to Provide Efficient, Quality Services for Tourists Coming to Ethiopia This Season

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Tourism has announced today its readiness to welcome and provide adequate services for tourists who come to the country this tourist peak season, State Minister Sileshi Girma told ENA.

According to him, the period from September to January is a peak season of tourist flow in Ethiopia as many come to celebrate Ethiopian Christmas and Epiphany.

Tourists from Europe and USA, including the Ethiopian Diaspora, come in large number to celebrate religious and cultural holidays.

Sileshi stated that the ministry, in collaboration with the pertinent bodies including Ethiopian Airlines, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hotel owners, tour operators, among others, is ready to provide efficient services for the expected tourists.

Agreement has been made with Ethiopian Airlines to provide 24 hours flights services for tourists who will travel to Lalibela to attend the celebration of Ethiopian Christmas.

"We have also built tourist information center at the airports to create a platform that enables tourists to get reliable information."

The upcoming 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State scheduled to take place from 14-18 February 2024 will also create a big opportunity as part of conference tourism, he noted.

Visiting packages are prepared for session participants and their family to enable them visit Addis Ababa tourism destinations and nearby areas, it was learned.

He further elaborated that the ministry would give special attention to African tourists by providing best hospitality for AU meeting participants.

The ministry has provided refreshment training for tourism service providers so as to enable them provide efficient and quality service, Sileshi stated.

The state minister also disclosed that tourist sites closed in Tigray region are now open and safe for visitors.

Ethiopia has 15 UNESCO registered heritages, of which 11 are tangible and 4 intangible heritages.