Tanzania: Samia Eyes Stronger DRC Ties

DAR ES SALAAM : PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Mr Félix Tshisekedi for being re-elected as the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) while pledging to continue working together with him to foster relations between the two nations.

"Heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, President Félix Tshisekedi, on being re-elected as the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo," Dr Samia wrote on her X handle (formerly Twitter).

"I am looking forward to continuing to work together in fostering relations between our two countries and our East African Community," she stated.

Mr Tshisekedi has been announced as the winner for a second five-year term, securing 73.34 per cent of the total votes cast in the elections held on December 20.

Mr Moise Katumbi, one of the main opposition candidates, attained the second position with about 18 per cent of the votes, according to the Electoral Commission.

The commission reported that over 18 million people, out of a total of 44 million registered voters, cast their ballots.

The president-elect is scheduled to be sworn in on January 20, 2024, after the Constitutional Court approves the election results on January 10.

Tanzania enjoys good relations with the DRC and in recent years has been an active participant in efforts to promote the peaceful resolution of disputes.