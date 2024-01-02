Tanzania: Mwinyi Orders Implementation of Transport Master Plan

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR: PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi has directed all responsible government institutions to begin implementing the 'Zanzibar Urban Public Transport Master Plan,' which has been sitting on the shelf for a long period of time since its creation.

He issued the order at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a modern bus terminal in Kijangwani, Kariakoo, in Zanzibar City.

Dr Mwinyi emphasised the importance of a modern transportation network for Zanzibar's economic growth.

President Mwinyi told the audience that he wants to see modern bus terminals and modern buses (electric or gas-powered) operating in the city to minimise pollution.

"I instruct the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) to collaborate with transport authorities to select a company that can supply Zanzibar with modern buses to operate in the city. Small cars can continue operating in rural areas," he stated.

He commended the ZSSF for investing in strategic projects such as the bus terminals that are expected to create jobs and stimulate the economy.

"We must be able to rely on a modern, integrated and efficient transportation network, and we must invest in it carefully. We should also plan to have a railway network instead of relying solely on roads."

The President recalled that Zanzibar had a railway from Stone Town to Bububu in the 1870s.

"It is high time we restore this railway. The need for a modern transport network is supported by national and global pressure for change because it is crucial for the country's future," he argued.

Dr Mwinyi said he is committed to bringing positive changes to Zanzibar, despite opposition from some individuals.

"I urge the ZSSF to continue their efforts to invest in different programmes, and the government will guarantee your support."

The Minister of State- Office of the President (Finance and Planning), Dr Saada Mkuya Salum, said her ministry has been working closely with the ZSSF to implement the projects.

She joined the president and ZSSF director Mr Nassor Shaaban Ameir in expressing gratitude to the Umoja wa Maskari Wastaafu (UMAWA), an association of retired soldiers who previously owned the allocated land before the modern bus terminal project was planned.

The colourful event was attended by Zanzibar's First Lady, Maryam Mwinyi, senior executives, member of the House of Representatives for Kikwajuni Constituency, Mr Nassor Salum Ali and Legislator for the same constituency in the union Parliament, Eng Hamad Yussuf Masauni, who praised Dr Mwinyi for his admirable speed in developing Zanzibar.