As the clock struck midnight, marking the transition from one year to the next, the Nairobi skies erupted in a symphony of color and light. The Old Mutual Tower, a majestic silhouette against the dark canvas of the night, became the focal point for a spectacular display of fireworks. It was an enchanting and breathtaking spectacle, catapulting Nairobi onto the global stage. News channels, including CNN International, broadcasted live, showcasing the mesmerizing display to audiences around the world.

It was nothing short of spectacular as the first bursts of light painted the heavens with hues of red, gold, and green, reflecting off the glass facade of the towering structure. Families, friends, and strangers alike stood shoulder to shoulder, their faces turned upward in awe.

The city below basked in the afterglow of a magical night. The Old Mutual Tower stood tall, a silent witness to the collective joy that had painted the Nairobi skies. In that moment, as the calendar turned a new page, the people of Nairobi carried with them the memory of a night illuminated by the brilliance of fireworks--a symbol of hope, unity, and the endless possibilities that the New Year held.

Inspired by the Empire State Building in downtown New York, the 33 storey Old Mutual Tower, formelly called UAP Old Mutual Tower, paved way for many buildings in the Upper Hill area by lobbying the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), City Council and British Council which previously did not permit buildings with more than 20 storeys in the area. The 5-Billion-shilling project was completed in 2016 and stands at 163 Meters tall, 5700 feet above sea level and has a jaw dropping 800 parking slots.