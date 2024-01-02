Sudan: Al-Burhan's Speech On the Occasion of the 68th Anniversary of Sudan Independence

document

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful Speech of His Excellency the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdel Rahman, on the occasion of the celebration of the sixty-eighth anniversary of Sudan's independence, January 2024 Praise be to Allah, and may blessings and peace be upon the Messenger of Allah, our Master Muhammad, and upon his honorable family and companions. The generous Sudanese people Today, the anniversary of the independence of our beloved country passes by, and the hearts of the sons and daughters of Sudan have been reached by the hands of treachery and betrayal, replacing their security with fear and their reassurance with panic and displacement, so those sinful hands have reached their honor, their money and their souls throughout all parts of Sudan.

This anniversary is upon us, and the militia and mercenaries of Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo continue to destroy the state's infrastructure, kill citizens, plunder their money, occupy their homes, violate their honor, displace them from their villages and original areas, and exterminate and purify some of them with the support of some traitors to the people and seekers of power, and with the support of some countries of the region and the world under false claims with known intentions and objectives despite it has been proven that these forces committed war crimes and crimes against humanity with the testimony of countries around the world and international organizations.

Therefore, I am sending a message to the countries that receive those killers to stop interfering in the affairs of Sudan, because any facilities provided to the leadership of the rebel group are considered a partnership in the crime and a partnership in killing and destroying the people of Sudan, and that receiving any party hostile to the state that does not recognize the existing government is considered obvious hostility to the state, and it has the right to take measures that preserve Sudan's sovereignty and security. Honorable citizens I salute you as you all stand up to support your army and stand up to support the truth. Your standing and support of the armed forces is the fuel and supplies to eliminate those terrorist groups. I say that with you and with you we will be victorious and we will crush those traitors and liberate Sudan from the hands of traitors and mercenaries.

Dear citizens ... There have been many calls for no war, negotiation, and the search for ways and means to stop the war. We say that the way to stop the war is one, which is the withdrawal of the rebel militia from the state of Al-Jazira and from the rest of the cities of Sudan, as was agreed upon in the Jeddah Declaration, with the return of all looted funds and property of citizens and government movables, and the evacuation of citizens' homes and headquarters. According to the government, any ceasefire that does not include what was mentioned will be of no value, as the Sudanese people will not accept to live among those murderers and criminals and those who supported them. We thank the efforts of the brothers of Sudan, some of its neighbors, and the sincere regional and international organizations that work with us for peace.

I tell them that the road map for peace must include these requirements. A peace that is incomplete or takes away the dignity and will of the Sudanese people will not be acceptable. The people have clearly spoken and organized themselves into the front lines of the resistance to defeat this aggression. Salute to the officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the armed forces. Salute to the officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the regular services, the General Intelligence Service and the police. Salute to the young men, women and sons of the Sudanese people who stand in one trench with their armed forces and who support and stand in the popular Resistance Forces. Salute to the workers of the state and its various institutions as they perform their duty with impartiality and selflessness. Salute to the ancestors who created independence. The people of Sudan lived free and independent. Heaven and eternity for the nation's righteous martyrs, and shame for traitors and rebels. (If God helps you, no one can defeat you). Victory is coming and soon we will celebrate true independence after eliminating these terrorist groups. Peace, mercy and blessings of God be upon you.