Angola: Moxico's Pediatric Service Without Hospitalization Capacity

Luena — The paediatric service of the Moxico General Hospital has more than 100 hospitalised patients, a number above its capacity (60), and is without space to meet the high demand, the general director of that unit, Zadoque Miza, informed on Monday.

Speaking to the press, as part of an inspection visit to the health units, carried out by the provincial governor of Moxico, Ernesto Muangala, Zadoque Miza that several patients share the same bed, causing serious constraints in the medical and drug care of the children.

He stated that in order to reduce demand, the alternative has been to transfer patients to health centers in the periphery, given the incapacity of the unit.

"It's a struggle we've been having, to ensure a safe transfer," he said.

Regarding this problem, the provincial governor, Ernesto Muangala, said that it could be overcome with the opening, in the first quarter of this year, of the Mother and Child Center, which is being expanded and equipped in the urban center of Luena.

The Mother and Child Center, which will operate in the structure of the former provincial maternity hospital, has been requalified, waiting only for equipment.

'This unit will decongest the pediatrics service of the Moxico General Hospital,' he said.

The governor also reiterated the start of construction work on the General Hospital and Cazombo, throughout the year of 2024. TC/YD/DOJ