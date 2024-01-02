Kenya: DP Gachagua Says Nyeri Maximum Prison Land to Be Utilized for Food Production

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he is going to make arrangements on how the land at the Nyeri maximum prison will be utilized and produce food that will be pumped to other institutions in the county.

Speaking at the Nyeri maximum prison, the DP asserted that the 88 hectares of land in the prison will be equipped with irrigation systems so as to produce food for the prison, Kiganjo police college, and the hospitals around.

"I will call for a meeting so that we can plan on how you are going to get water for irrigation, so that we start farming, so that this prison to produce enough food for consumption here, to supply Kiganjo police college, and all the hospitals that are here," he said.

He said that this project will also sharpen the inmate's skills in farming and agriculture, which will enable them to support themselves after completing their sentence.

He has further assured that the government will revitalize facilities in prisons to enable inmates to engage themselves in courses such as farming, mechanics, and carpentry that will equip them with skills that will help them support themselves when they go back home.

"I want to encourage you that President William Ruto and his government have put plans in place to refurbish our facilities, so that we may change to activities such as farming, manufacturing, how to repair cars, things to do with furniture, and courses, so that when you get out of here you may go and start life a fresh," he said.