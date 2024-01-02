Kenya: President Ruto Named One of Most Influential Africans in 2023 By Premier Magazine 'New African'

Nairobi — President Ruto was named one of the most influential Africans in 2023 by the premier magazine 'New African'.

The accolade comes a month after US based 'Time Magazine' cited him among the 100 most influential leaders.

President Ruto's dedication to addressing climate-related issues extends beyond environmental concerns as he has been spearheading the case for new climate finance solutions for both Africa and the global community.

The President continues to actively work towards facilitating visa-free travel within the continent by eliminating visa requirements for all African visitors by the end of the year. This strategic move aims to foster a more interconnected Africa.

Other Kenyans on the list include Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi, 1500 Double Olympic and World Champion Faith Kipyegon, Environmentalist Wanjira Mathai, Celebrity Chef Ali Mandhry, filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu, Marathoner Kelvin Kiptum,