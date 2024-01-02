Kenya: President Ruto Named One of Most Influential Africans in 2023 By Premier Magazine 'New African'

Capital FM
President William Ruto (file photo).
2 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Ruto was named one of the most influential Africans in 2023 by the premier magazine 'New African'.

The accolade comes a month after US based 'Time Magazine' cited him among the 100 most influential leaders.

President Ruto's dedication to addressing climate-related issues extends beyond environmental concerns as he has been spearheading the case for new climate finance solutions for both Africa and the global community.

The President continues to actively work towards facilitating visa-free travel within the continent by eliminating visa requirements for all African visitors by the end of the year. This strategic move aims to foster a more interconnected Africa.

Other Kenyans on the list include Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi, 1500 Double Olympic and World Champion Faith Kipyegon, Environmentalist Wanjira Mathai, Celebrity Chef Ali Mandhry, filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu, Marathoner Kelvin Kiptum,

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.