Angola: Viana General Hospital Will Open This Year in April

Talatona — The Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, announced for April this year the opening of the General Hospital of Viana, in Luanda, with a capacity for 322 beds, of which 272 are for hospitalization.

The hospital unit, whose works are 55 percent complete, is being built in the Zango Urban District, municipality of Viana.

Sílvia Lutucuta was speaking to the press after an operational evaluation visit to the Prenda, David Bernadino Pediatrics, Josina Machel, Américo Boavida, Psychiatric, Lucrécia Paim and Azancot de Menezes Maternal-Infant hospitals, all in the country's capital.

According to the minister, the entry into operation of the General Hospital of Viana will allow the closure of the Américo Boavida Hospital for rehabilitation and expansion works.

As for the round carried out on the first day of the year, she considered the resilience of the medical teams and the readiness of the technicians fundamental for the proper functioning of the health units during the last 24 hours.

Without giving any data, she said that the record exceeds those of the first day of 2023. Among the records, the minister pointed out the increase in cases of trauma caused by road accidents, injuries from bladed weapons and blunt objects, decompensation of hypertension and diabetes, mostly related to excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs, as well as cases of malaria.

Acute respiratory illnesses and diarrhoea have also been reported.

In the maternity ward, despite having a different epidemiological profile, where most of the patients are pregnant, there were cases of pregnant women with excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, one of whom arrived in a coma.

According to Sílvia Lutucuta, the Azancot de Menezes hospital is the unit in the country with the highest number of hospitalizations of newborns, which leads to a very high care pressure, especially in patients with malaria and infections of various types.

"In addition to having patients who are born there, where one of the criteria is prematurity, the unit receives patients from almost all public and private centers, as it has a better capacity to care for newborns with serious situations," she said.