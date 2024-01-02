Kenya: Methu Crowned New King of Kenyan Chess After Scintillating Nine-Round Battle

Nairobi — Joseph Methu is the new national champion after edging a scintillating battle at the Kenya National Chess Championships at Charter Hall on Saturday.

Methu was declared the new king of Kenyan chess after a maximum score through a nine-round competition that began on Wednesday.

The new champion was elated after finally clinching a title that has eluded him for so many years.

"I am so happy...I have fought many years to win the national championships but I have not been successful so it feels great to finally get my hands on it," Methu said.

Following his success, Methu had a word of advice for many people who may be struggling to trudge through life.

"You need to keep trying even though things may not be working out. You may be losing time and time again but if you put in the effort you will eventually succeed," he said.

Methu is further hopeful his ratings will increase following his stellar show at the 22nd edition of the tournament.

The competition brought together 258 competitors with the chance to win the top prize of a brand new Nissan Note at stake -- as well as the prospect of representing the country at next September's Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.