Rwanda: Goalie Hakizimana Completes AS Kigali Move

AS Kigali have announced the signing of Rayon Sports goalkeeper Adolphe Hakizimana on an undisclosed deal.

The young shot stopper has lost his starting berth to Blues' new signing Simon Tamale and he has been struggling for playing time since the Ugandan arrived at the club.

The Citizens see Hakizimana as a perfect replacement for Yves Kimenyi who is out for the rest of the season through injury.

"Thrilled to announce the signing of new goalkeeper Adolphe Hakizimana. Ready to fortify our defense and bring a new level of excellence to the team. Let's give a warm welcome to our newest guardian," the club said in an X statement on Sunday, December 31.

Hakizimana, 21, was a free agent since December 9 after his four-year deal with Rayon Sports expired.