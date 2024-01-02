Rwanda's Tallest Building to Begin Construction in January 2024

Kigali's skyline could, within three years, undergo a remarkable transformation with the construction of the 29-storey Kigali Green Complex (KGC) -- set to become the tallest building in Rwanda -- scheduled to commence in January 2024, The New Times understands.

The new building will be taller than Kigali City Tower, which currently has 20 storeys and is the country's tallest building.

This is the First Ever Gold Rated LEED Green, Well, and Smart Mix-Use Complex in Rwanda, according to its developer - Ultimate Developers Ltd (UDL).

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world, which was developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, efficient, and cost-saving green buildings, such as in terms of energy, and water use, indoor environmental quality, and construction material.

UDL is a subsidiary of the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), which is responsible for RSSB's real estate development business management in both commercial and residential areas.

The complex is expected to expand RSSB's real estate portfolio, as a public entity mandated with proper management of social security schemes including pension funds, such as through profit-making projects, to ensure that pensioners get their benefits for welfare during retirement.

UDL indicated that it has secured an interested anchor tenant to take up 27 per cent of the usable space of the complex.

Size and functions

Kigali Green Complex is a 29-storey tower with six basements - forming 35 floors for the entire building - positioning it as the tallest tower in Rwanda, according to UDL Marketing and Communications Manager, Alain Tuyishime.

He indicated that currently, the site mobilisation works are ongoing, while ground-breaking works are scheduled to start in January 2024.

He pointed out, "KGC shell and core is expected to be completed in three years".

It is expected the complex will have an 82,971m2 gross floor area, and will be set up on a plot of land with a 7,600m2 area.

It will have a multifunctional space that includes bank space, retail space, office space and car parking with 430 slots, indicates information from UDL.

Contractor

The contractor of the complex is Shelter Group - a firm that provides construction services since 1972.

Information from the firm shows that it was originally established in the UAE, and has grown steadily over the years, establishing branches in various locations, including Qatar, KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Italy, France, Lebanon, and Rwanda. Its headquarters are in Doha, Qatar.

The company specialises in providing comprehensive design and build, construction and engineering, facility management and development services for a wide range of sectors, including residential and commercial buildings, infrastructure, healthcare facilities, institutional, and industrial complexes.