Rwanda: Six Rwandan Footballers Who Stood Out in 2023

It was a great year for Rwandan football during which a host of players had great outings at club and national team levels.

Times Sport takes a look at six Rwandan footballers who were outstanding in 2023 as we usher in the new year.

Emmanuel Imanishimwe

The AS FAR Rabat left-back was by far Rwanda's standout player in 2023 after having a wonderful calendar year during which he played a total of 40 games for both club and country.

He was very instrumental for the Moroccan army club that won their first league title since 2008 when they lifted the Botola league in June.

On the international scene, he played out of a possible seven games that Amavubi played in 2023. He only missed the last AFCON qualifying fixture during which Rwanda held Senegal to a 1-1 draw at Huye Stadium in September.

Imanishimwe was arguably the man of the match as Rwanda humbled South Africa 2-0 in November to go on top of Group B of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ange Mutsinzi

Rwanda's Amavubi are rich in defense and Ange Mutsinzi finished 2023 as one of the best in the department thanks to his exploits at club and country.

The centre back had a great season with Norwegian second tier side Jerv playing 30 league games where he scored twice and provided two assists.

Jerv could not survive the Tippeligaen but Mutsinzi who captained the club a number of times was among the most exciting players in the division. He is unlikely to follow them to the lower league with potential suitors chasing his signature.

On the national team front, he featured in all of Amavubi's seven games in 2023 and provided the assist for Gilbert Mugisha's goal in the 2026 World Cup qualifying win over South Africa.

Gilbert Mugisha

It was an outstanding year for the pacy attacker who was very efficient for both club and country.

The winger played a vital role as APR retained the league title with some crucial goals for the club.

He was also Amavubi's star man, having bagged two crucial goals in seven games. His goal earned Rwanda a point after holding Benin to a 1-1 draw in an AFCON qualifier held in Cotonou on March 23, 2023.

Mugisha was also on target, as he scored the second goal in Rwanda's 2-0 win over South Africa on November 21 in the 2026 World Cup qualifier at Huye.

Djihad Bizimana

The Rwandan captain had a torrid time in the first half of the year with Belgian Challenger Pro League club KMSK Deinze as his former coach froze him out of the first team and dropped him in the U21s.

In the June 2023 transfer window, Bizimana joined ambitious Ukrainian Premier League side Kryvbas and has never looked back.

He has played 16 league games for the club so far this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

The Amavubi skipper's contribution is one of the main reasons why Kryvbas are at the top of the table in the league ahead of the likes of Shakhtar Donetsk, Dnipro and Dynamo Kyiv.

Of the 16 games that Bizimana has started, Kryvbas have lost just once.

On the international scene, the holding midfielder has been ever present in all of Amavubi's games in 2023. Since getting adequate playing time at club level, he has been immense for his country.

Bizimana was unplayable in midfield against Zimbabwe and South Africa in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Hakim Sahabo

The 18-year-old offensive midfielder had a fantastic year as far as club and country are concerned.

He was the key player for LOSC Lille U19 during the first half of the season before moving to Belgian outfit Standard Liege on July 1 for an undisclosed fee.

Sahabo has gone on to play 14 games for the Team B of Standard Liege in the Belgian Challenger Pro League where he provided two assists.

He also played five games for Amavubi in 2023 and provided the assist in 1-1 draw against Benin in an AFCON qualifier.

Sahabo presents fantastic football skills and is always eager to improve. More are yet to come from the youngster and 2024 could be one of his defining years of his football career.

Lague Byiringiro

The attacker's first season at Swedish third tier club Sandviken IF is only described as a success as opposed to what one would predict.

Byiringiro has been in fine form, bagging eight goals in 21 league games which helped the club to secure promotion to the Superettan.

The Rwanda international joined Sandviken on January 26 from APR but his debut at the club was marred by injury which kept him out of action for several weeks.

But when he was deemed fit again, he started banging in the goals and was the club's second top scorer after Junior Igbarumah.