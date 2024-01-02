Rwanda: We Will Always Do What is Necessary to Ensure Rwandans Are Safe, No Matter What - Kagame

In his end-of-year address, President Paul Kagame emphasised that Rwanda remains committed to safeguarding the safety and security of its citizens, regardless of the challenges.

Acknowledging the prevailing regional insecurity, the Head of State emphasised the nation's resilience in the face of criticism, even when unjustified.

"I want you to know that we can absorb any amount of criticism, however unjustified," he said. "We will always do what is necessary to ensure that Rwandans are safe and secure, no matter what."

Kagame noted that Rwanda will persist in assisting fellow Africans in restoring peace and security, within the country's means.

He said that challenges are inevitable every year, across the globe, declaring that "adversity is just an invitation to become more determined and do more and better."

"Indeed, despite everything, we are moving ahead strongly, and the statistics confirm this. We will stay on that course."

2023 was a year of progress

Kagame noted that the year 2023 provided Rwanda with numerous reasons for satisfaction and gratitude regarding the country's progress. He said that People from around the world continued to travel to Rwanda for important events, such as Basketball Africa League, Women Deliver, Giant of Africa and the Global Citizen Concert.

"Hosting these events creates income and jobs for Rwandans, and develops our country."

During the year, Rwanda also inaugurated IRCAD, an advanced surgery training centre, and BioNTech, a state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kagame noted that the country is emerging as an innovation hub for medicine and health, and looks forward to continuing to build on that.

"The common ingredient in these partnerships is trust. Because we have trust and confidence in each other, the world responds by entrusting Rwanda with important collaborations."

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the collective efforts of every Rwandan in contributing to the country's achievements. He also acknowledged the challenges faced in 2023, including issues like flooding and inflation resulting from global events, emphasising that the nation implemented measures to address the challenges.

Youth voices needed in shaping Rwanda's future

He said that given Rwanda's context and circumstances, the country has no reason to complain, adding that the most reassuring signal is the increasing confidence and dynamism in the young generation.

"Next year is an important year for our country, and we expect to hear the voices of our young people as we chart our future course," he said.

The President extended heartfelt wishes to all Rwandans and friends of Rwanda, hoping for a joyful and prosperous New Year.