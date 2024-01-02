Kenya: KQ Eyes South America With a Codeshare Deal With South African Airways

31 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has expanded its codeshare partnership with South African Airways (SAA) to include direct flights from South Africa to South America.

Customers will now fly to Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Johannesburg on one ticket.

Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at KQ stated that this strategic partnership will offer travelers the most direct flight option from the region, contrasting with current routes that often involve transits through the Middle East, Europe or North America.

Thairu noted enhancing connectivity and elevating the passenger experience, will unite the strengths of the two leading African airlines.

"Focused on flexibility, convenience, and traveler choice, this alliance provides a superior option for those journeying between Africa and South America. Notably, the South Africa-South America link through this collaboration stands out as the most direct, reducing the overall carbon footprint and contributing to sustainability in air travel," said Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at KQ.

He added that this partnership will ensure seamless onward connectivity, enabling customers to experience an integrated travel journey from Kenya Airways' network to South African Airways' South American network, all under one ticket.

Travelers will benefit from simplified logistics, reduced layover times, and an enhanced overall travel experience from Kenya to Brazil.

"Customers will now enjoy expanded strategic cooperation, offering enhanced connectivity and a superior joint offering. Together, we are dedicated to providing passengers with unmatched travel options, world-class services, and an expanded global reach," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.