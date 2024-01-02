Kenya: KQ Eyes South America With a Codeshare Deal With South African Airways

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has expanded its codeshare partnership with South African Airways (SAA) to include direct flights from South Africa to South America.

Customers will now fly to Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Johannesburg on one ticket.

Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at KQ stated that this strategic partnership will offer travelers the most direct flight option from the region, contrasting with current routes that often involve transits through the Middle East, Europe or North America.

Thairu noted enhancing connectivity and elevating the passenger experience, will unite the strengths of the two leading African airlines.

"Focused on flexibility, convenience, and traveler choice, this alliance provides a superior option for those journeying between Africa and South America. Notably, the South Africa-South America link through this collaboration stands out as the most direct, reducing the overall carbon footprint and contributing to sustainability in air travel," said Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at KQ.

He added that this partnership will ensure seamless onward connectivity, enabling customers to experience an integrated travel journey from Kenya Airways' network to South African Airways' South American network, all under one ticket.

Travelers will benefit from simplified logistics, reduced layover times, and an enhanced overall travel experience from Kenya to Brazil.

"Customers will now enjoy expanded strategic cooperation, offering enhanced connectivity and a superior joint offering. Together, we are dedicated to providing passengers with unmatched travel options, world-class services, and an expanded global reach," he said.