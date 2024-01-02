Kenya: Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta Congratulates President Tshisekedi on Re-Election in DRC

Nairobi — Kenya's former President, Uhuru Kenyatta, has congratulated President Felix Tshisekedi on his re-election as the leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement released via the official page of the Office of the Fourth President of Kenya, Kenyatta urged President Tshisekedi to prioritize peace and foster unity within the DRC.

"Former President Uhuru Kenyatta extends his warm congratulations to H.E. President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on his well-deserved re-election as the President of the DRC," the statement on his official page states.

He also stressed the significance of peace and unity, stating, "Peace and unity serve as the fundamental pillars of a prosperous nation."

During the elections held on December 20, 2023, President Tshisekedi secured an impressive 72% of the votes.

Although some members of the DRC's opposition are calling for a rerun of the elections due to reported "numerous irregularities" highlighted by the main observer mission, President Tshisekedi's victory remains officially recognized.

There has been post-election violence in the DRC since last week but there is no immediate confirmation of casualty figures.