Rwanda: New Initiative to Help Young People Overcome Depression, Peer Pressure

Data from the Rwanda Mental Health Survey (2018) show that depression, panic disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, and various other mental health issues are prevalent among young people aged between 16 to 35 years in Rwanda.

More recently, the Rwanda Mental Health Survey (RMHS) in 2023, also showed that mental health conditions are significantly prevalent among the youth in Rwanda, with rates ranging from 10.2 per cent to about 20 per cent. The RMHS findings indicate that a significant proportion of Rwandans aged 14 to 25 are struggling with psychological disorders like depression, anxiety, and trauma, among others.

The explanation provided is that these challenges often arise from the overwhelming changes and pressures faced by young individuals as they strive to find their purpose, navigate their lives, and succumb to negative influences due to a lack of proper guidance.

Recognising the need to address the issues, the Bible Society Rwanda has launched a new programme, 'Young Samaritan', to provide faith-based and data-driven interventions centered on the specific needs of the youth.

'The Good Samaritan', initiated by the Bible Society of Rwanda in 2005, initially targeted fighting against HIV/AIDS and combating the associated stigmatisation. Drawing on the success and experience gained, the Bible Society identified the necessity to extend its scope and support young individuals in planning their future through a new youth-centred programme.

During the launch that took place at Centre Saint Vincent Pallotti, on December 29, Pastor Viateur Ruzibiza, the General Secretary of the Bible Society Rwanda, said, "As a Christian organisation, we believe it is our responsibility to provide guidance and support to empower young people, in their true current realities, so that they can make informed decisions and live fulfilling lives.

"Often when we attend church, the good word preached does not necessarily reflect our lived experiences. This is why we struggle to make sense of our lives as Christians. We need tailored teachings and guidance that can actually help us," commented Obed Gasana, a youth representative from the Uwezo Youth Empowerment Organisation.

'Young Samaritan' will run for five years, engaging with youth across various categories, with a particular focus on high school students nationwide. The programme aims to address several critical topics, including managing peer pressure, reproductive health and social life, sexuality and love, HIV prevention and stigmatisation, responsible decision-making, and inclusion of people with disabilities.

Additionally, the programme aims to bridge the gap between youth and their parents, to build supportive environments where families play a role in shaping their children's future.

Although the programme draws lessons from the Good Samaritan story in the Bible and is rooted in Christian values, it is not exclusively religious-based. Instead, the programme integrates biblical-based values with real-life experiences and social contexts, ensuring a holistic approach to support the growth and development of teenagers and young adults.

Currently, over 92 per cent of Rwanda's population identify as Christians. The Bible Society of Rwanda includes nine dioceses of the Catholic Church, ten dioceses of the Anglican Church of Rwanda, the Seventh Day Adventist Church, the Pentecostal Church of Rwanda (ADEPR), and several other churches actively involved.